Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes