Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRVY. TheStreet downgraded Gravity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Gravity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Gravity stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. 171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,673. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. Gravity has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Gravity by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

