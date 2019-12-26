Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Great Elm Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 93.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

GECC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

