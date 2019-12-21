Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial downgraded Great Panther Mining to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPL. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $3,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,083,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 84,576 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 100.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter worth about $4,712,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,348,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 861,915 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

