Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $60.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Larry D. Frazier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $890.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

