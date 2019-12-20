Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.48

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 17245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $890.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $42,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?