Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Green Dot from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.46.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,188,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

