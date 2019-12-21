Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading 1.4% Higher

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.71, 2,820,819 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,173,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Green Organic Dutchman from C$6.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.27. The company has a market cap of $193.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?