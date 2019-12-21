GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) shot up 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 157,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 310% from the average session volume of 38,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

