GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Plans — Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $11.41 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

