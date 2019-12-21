Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Greif posted sales of $897.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Greif by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 253.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 230.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 180.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Greif has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

