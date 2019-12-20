GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

GRFS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,799. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

