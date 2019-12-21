GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank raised GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com