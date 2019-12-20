Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $116.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 12,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,328,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $824,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

