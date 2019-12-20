Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Growthpoint Properties Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

Shares of ASX:GOZ opened at A$4.28 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$4.32. Growthpoint Properties Australia has a 52 week low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of A$4.52 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

In other news, insider Timothy Collyer 35,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th.

About Growthpoint Properties Australia

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

