Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Bradesco Corretora’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

OMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of OMAB opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the second quarter valued at about $7,025,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,224 shares during the period. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

