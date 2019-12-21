Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.00.

ASR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $186.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $137.06 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

