Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ASR opened at $186.36 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1 year low of $137.06 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR).