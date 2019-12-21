Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GCI opened at A$2.03 ($1.44) on Friday. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a twelve month low of A$1.97 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.05.

