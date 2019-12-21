GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on GT Gold (CVE:GTT) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GT Gold stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.07. 258,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. GT Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GT Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Company Profile

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings