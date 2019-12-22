Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $5,051,396.77 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,165.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Amirali Talasaz sold 203 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amirali Talasaz sold 11,390 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $913,364.10.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40.

Shares of GH stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.22.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

