Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Cowen upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cfra set a $16.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GES stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $1,706,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Guess? by 48.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guess? by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

