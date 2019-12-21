Guggenheim Trims Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Target Price to $25.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $566,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

