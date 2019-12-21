Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $149,261.42 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $435,928.92.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,385,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,694,000 after buying an additional 64,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 13.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after acquiring an additional 431,969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,190,000 after acquiring an additional 200,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,636,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

