Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Nocks, YoBit, GuldenTrader and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00557293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008578 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,127,827 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Nocks, YoBit, CoinExchange, GuldenTrader and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.