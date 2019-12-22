GXChain Market Cap Achieves $26.16 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and $4.15 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, DragonEX and BigONE. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Binance and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.