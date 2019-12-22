H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.04

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $1.03. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and a PE ratio of -19.09.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that H2O Innovation Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

