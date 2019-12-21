Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by AltaCorp Capital

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,948,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.49. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

