Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.67 ($31.01).

Shares of HHFA traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €24.80 ($28.84). The stock had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.04. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of €16.67 ($19.38) and a fifty-two week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

