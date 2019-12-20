Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $57.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. ValuEngine cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 29.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

