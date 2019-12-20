Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hammerson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$3.84 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

