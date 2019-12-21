Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,056,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,431 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $634.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

