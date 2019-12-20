Happycoin (HPC) Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $572,379.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 48% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00604385 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000863 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 23,951,162 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.