Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $271.83

Shares of Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.83 and traded as high as $290.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 4,067 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 million and a PE ratio of -20.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

