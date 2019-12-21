Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Golpu project is believed to be a game changer for the company. Moreover, the company’s Hidden Valley project is poised for growth. The company is also making good progress in producing better quality gold ounces along with reducing costs. Harmony also remains focused on improving gold grades. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to year to date. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Harmony’s high cost structure is another concern. We are also concerned about Harmony’s low output as the company strives to reduce the cash cost of production. Moreover, the company is exposed to a volatile gold pricing environment.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,770,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,958. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

