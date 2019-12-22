Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.78 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $16.78 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.43 or 0.06647905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030002 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony's total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. Harmony's official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony's official message board is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.