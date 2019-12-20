Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.46

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.46 and traded as high as $61.31. Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 116,720 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 3,011 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $178,431.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,535. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $583,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 481,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,196,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

