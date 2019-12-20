Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.56

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5616 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA:ROAM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 14,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

