Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.57, approximately 3,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 201.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

