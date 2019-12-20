Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $66,718.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

