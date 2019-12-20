Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

HWG opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of $444.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($125,189.11).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?