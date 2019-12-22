Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €270.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDI. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.68 ($215.91).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €105.15 ($122.27) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a 12-month high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

