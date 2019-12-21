HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given $19.33 Average Target Price by Analysts

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $19.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HBT Financial an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

HBT opened at $18.00 on Friday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, CFO Matthew J. Doherty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Insiders have bought 129,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,405 over the last 90 days.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

