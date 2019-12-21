HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 1,821,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,558. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $399.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 259,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

