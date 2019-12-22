HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of EVFM opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $285,650. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

