HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford BioMedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $$8.22 during trading hours on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

