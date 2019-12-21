HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

