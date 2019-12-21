HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $797.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.34. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,242 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?