HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.59. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $146.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,883 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

