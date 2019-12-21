H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

